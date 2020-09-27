Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Up to $3.02

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $3.46. Endo International shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 82,134 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENDP shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

The company has a market cap of $752.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. The firm had revenue of $687.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.99 million. Analysts predict that Endo International PLC will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Endo International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 20.4% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Endo International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Endo International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Endo International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

