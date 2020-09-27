Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Up to $3.02

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $3.46. Endo International shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 82,134 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENDP shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.
The company has a market cap of $752.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Endo International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 20.4% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Endo International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Endo International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Endo International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
