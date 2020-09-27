Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $140.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $77.00. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AAPL. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $102.50 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.56.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $112.28 on Friday. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,946.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $36,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

