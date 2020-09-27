Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) PT Raised to $12.00 at B. Riley

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.19 million, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,574,000 after buying an additional 353,487 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 7.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.