Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)’s stock price rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.57 and last traded at $66.46. Approximately 5,256,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,431,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.63.

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.72.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,639.36 and a beta of 1.97.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $96,604.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 80,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,606.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $466,361.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,048,336.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 698,838 shares of company stock valued at $25,196,767. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,083,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76,037 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 42,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,087,000 after acquiring an additional 932,991 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 50,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

