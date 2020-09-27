Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)’s share price rose 9.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $15.07. Approximately 32,679,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 44,173,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carnival from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised Carnival from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 19th. Redburn Partners lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Carnival from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.40 million. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Carnival by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Carnival by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

