Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Stock Price Up 10%

Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)’s stock price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 229,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 338,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.
FLY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $197.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.
Fly Leasing Company Profile (NYSE:FLY)
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.
