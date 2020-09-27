Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Stock Price Up 10%

Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)’s stock price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 229,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 338,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

FLY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $197.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,045,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,005,000 after purchasing an additional 448,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fly Leasing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after buying an additional 33,543 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth $3,766,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 432,306 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Fly Leasing by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 367,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 78,842 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

