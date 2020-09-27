Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Trading Up 7.1%

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) was up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 6,692,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 7,077,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $719,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,776,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Globus Maritime makes up about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 74.44% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

