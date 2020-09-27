Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Shares Up 10.3%

Shares of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) shot up 10.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.72. 1,490,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the average session volume of 350,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXGT. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $198.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.24. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Atul Pande acquired 10,000 shares of Axovant Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pavan Cheruvu acquired 37,500 shares of Axovant Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,470.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 635.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,931,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,477 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,493,000. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

