Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Trading Up 10.3%

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s share price was up 10.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 40,020,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,477% from the average daily volume of 2,538,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Senmiao Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 164.32%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

