Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Trading 10.7% Higher

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI)’s stock price traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.51. 119,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 108,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RVI shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Retail Value in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Retail Value alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $248.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $39.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Retail Value by 206.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 91,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Retail Value by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Retail Value by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Retail Value by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile (NYSE:RVI)

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ?RVI? on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.