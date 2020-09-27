Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) rose 10.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $117.35 and last traded at $113.56. Approximately 3,337,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 8,434,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.44.

NVAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.57.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 944.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Trizzino sold 42,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $6,365,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,470.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 55,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $8,119,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,951 shares of company stock valued at $22,327,836. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 42.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 36.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 315.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

