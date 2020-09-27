SC Health (NYSE:SBE) Trading 11.1% Higher

SC Health Corporation (NYSE:SBE)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.84. 16,238,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,885% from the average session volume of 407,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 548,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $5,598,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SC Health Company Profile (NYSE:SBE)

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.

