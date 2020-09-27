Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Trading 5.5% Higher

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 33,896,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 33,468,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $55.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) news, Director Johnny D. Powers bought 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

