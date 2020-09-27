Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading Up 11.1%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares were up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 228,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,037,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

TLSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $224.13 million, a P/E ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLSA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.