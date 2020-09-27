Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) rose 11.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.96 and last traded at $35.91. Approximately 815,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,209,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $619,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $403,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,480 shares of company stock worth $9,999,938.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,094,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,502,000 after acquiring an additional 111,005 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $25,426,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 60.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 166,769 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 517.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 189,973 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $6,589,000.

About Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.