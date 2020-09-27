Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) Shares Up 11.4%

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW)’s stock price shot up 11.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.75. 479,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 920,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haymaker Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. The company has a market cap of $573.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

