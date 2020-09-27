Legend Biotech (NYSE:GTH) Trading Up 11.5%

Shares of Legend Biotech Corporation (NYSE:GTH) were up 11.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 80,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 304,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTH shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.24.

Legend Biotech (NYSE:GTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter.

About Legend Biotech (NYSE:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

