Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) rose 11.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 88,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 686,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pedevco from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Pedevco alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pedevco stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 477.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Pedevco worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Pedevco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pedevco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.