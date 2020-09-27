MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Price Up 12%

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT)’s share price rose 12% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 2,231,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 366% from the average daily volume of 478,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

MICT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised MICT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Aegis initiated coverage on MICT in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get MICT alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $46.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, insider Shamian Moran Rachel Amran sold 18,000 shares of MICT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey P. Bialos sold 17,424 shares of MICT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $84,332.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,424 shares of company stock valued at $271,072. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MICT stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC owned 2.15% of MICT worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.