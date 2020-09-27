Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares rose 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $24.81. Approximately 36,409,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 13,126,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Colliers Secur. downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $1,289,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $9,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 848,667 shares of company stock worth $15,945,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Workhorse Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Workhorse Group by 440.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

