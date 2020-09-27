Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Trading 13.1% Higher

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s stock price traded up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.95. 3,325,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,694,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 61,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

