Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €96.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RHM. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €92.25 ($108.53).

RHM opened at €72.50 ($85.29) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of -625.00. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a twelve month high of €118.60 ($139.53).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

