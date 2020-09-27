RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Trading Up 10.1%

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) shares were up 10.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 2,757,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,071,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RMED shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RA Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RA Medical Systems to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.17.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 140.19% and a negative net margin of 807.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RA Medical Systems stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of RA Medical Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

