Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €110.00 by UBS Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €110.00 ($129.41) target price from UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.72% from the company’s previous close.

RHM has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €92.25 ($108.53).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RHM opened at €72.50 ($85.29) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €78.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of -625.00. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 1 year high of €118.60 ($139.53).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.