Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Trading Up 14.3%

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s share price was up 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 142,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 201,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXLA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Axcella Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $171.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Axcella Health Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its position in Axcella Health by 43.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 12,548,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,393,000 after buying an additional 3,800,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Axcella Health by 69.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,375,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,728,000 after buying an additional 2,208,793 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Axcella Health by 50.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axcella Health by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 43,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

