FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) Shares Up 13%

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI)’s stock price shot up 13% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $22.29. 8,385,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 495% from the average session volume of 1,409,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 80.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

