Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) Trading 13.7% Higher

Hudson Capital Inc (NASDAQ:HUSN)’s share price traded up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.40. 380,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 889,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45.

Hudson Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUSN)

Hudson Capital Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, factoring services, and technical services.

