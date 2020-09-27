Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) rose 12.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 1,800,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,692,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

CEMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Secur. lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $94.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.24.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 72.75% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

