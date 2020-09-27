Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €85.70 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €85.70 ($100.82) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.12% from the stock’s previous close.

GXI has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €89.09 ($104.81).

Shares of GXI opened at €94.30 ($110.94) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €96.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €80.76. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a twelve month high of €101.10 ($118.94).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

