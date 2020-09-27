Duerr (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €28.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been given a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €28.71 ($33.77).

DUE stock opened at €25.26 ($29.72) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is €26.75 and its 200 day moving average is €22.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44. Duerr has a 1-year low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 1-year high of €32.90 ($38.71).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

