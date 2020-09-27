Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €60.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.33 ($52.16).

ETR:DAI opened at €44.19 ($51.98) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €43.33 and its 200-day moving average is €35.35. Daimler has a 52-week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52-week high of €54.50 ($64.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.37.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

