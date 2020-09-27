Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €80.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CON. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Continental and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €97.05 ($114.18).

Continental stock opened at €88.88 ($104.56) on Friday. Continental has a 12-month low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 12-month high of €133.10 ($156.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion and a PE ratio of -6.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €90.33 and its 200 day moving average is €82.16.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

