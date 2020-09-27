Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €4.70 by Baader Bank

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €4.70 ($5.53) target price from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.07 ($4.79).

CEC1 stock opened at €4.36 ($5.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 1 year high of €5.30 ($6.24). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €3.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 million and a PE ratio of -11.66.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

