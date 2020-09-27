Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) vs. (CITY) (NYSE:CITY) Financial Contrast

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) and (CITY) (OTCMKTS:CITY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vectrus and (CITY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectrus 2.11% 14.85% 5.79% (CITY) N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vectrus and (CITY), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vectrus 0 0 3 0 3.00 (CITY) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vectrus currently has a consensus target price of $62.33, indicating a potential upside of 59.50%. Given Vectrus’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vectrus is more favorable than (CITY).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Vectrus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Vectrus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.6% of (CITY) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vectrus and (CITY)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vectrus $1.38 billion 0.33 $34.72 million $3.21 12.17 (CITY) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vectrus has higher revenue and earnings than (CITY).

Summary

Vectrus beats (CITY) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc. provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marines. It also provides information technology and network communication services, including sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation, and full life cycle management of information technology systems, system-of-systems engineering and software development, and mission support for the Department of Defense. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

(CITY) Company Profile

Avalon Correctional Services, Inc. (Avalon) is a developer and operator of halfway houses in Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. The Company’s halfway houses and local, community partners provide men and women with the skills, guidance, knowledge, and resources necessary to make the transition from incarceration to free society. The Company offers residential reentry facilities, drug courts and treatment centers, among others. It provides housing, food, counseling, training, and other services to those in its care. The Company’s facilities include Austin Residential Reentry Center, Austin Transitional Center, Carver Transitional Center, Carver Center Veteran Residential Program, Cheyenne Transitional Center, Corpus Christi Transitional Center, Dallas Transitional Center, El Paso Multi-Use Facility, El Paso Transitional Center, Fort Worth Transitional Center, Turley Residential Center and Tulsa Transitional Center. The Company is a subsidiary of CCA.

