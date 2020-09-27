Head-To-Head Comparison: Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG) versus Cleveland-Cliffs (OTCMKTS:CLF)

Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Santa Fe Gold alerts:

Santa Fe Gold has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

67.5% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Santa Fe Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Santa Fe Gold and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Fe Gold N/A N/A N/A Cleveland-Cliffs -0.86% 6.53% 0.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Santa Fe Gold and Cleveland-Cliffs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Fe Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Cleveland-Cliffs 0 5 1 1 2.43

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus price target of $7.61, suggesting a potential upside of 29.37%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Santa Fe Gold.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Santa Fe Gold and Cleveland-Cliffs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Fe Gold N/A N/A $8.53 million N/A N/A Cleveland-Cliffs $1.99 billion 1.18 $292.80 million $1.12 5.25

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Fe Gold.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Santa Fe Gold on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santa Fe Gold

Santa Fe Gold Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, precious, and industrial and base metals, as well as titanium, rare earth, cobalt, lithium, manganese, and nickel deposits. It owns interests in various claims, including eight advanced projects. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Santa Fe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santa Fe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.