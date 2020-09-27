Analyzing Delmar Bancorp (NASDAQ:DBCP) & Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC)

Delmar Bancorp (NASDAQ:DBCP) and Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Delmar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Delmar Bancorp and Village Bank and Trust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delmar Bancorp 11.17% 5.27% 0.52% Village Bank and Trust Financial 18.92% 14.30% 1.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Delmar Bancorp and Village Bank and Trust Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delmar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Village Bank and Trust Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Delmar Bancorp and Village Bank and Trust Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delmar Bancorp $43.30 million 2.16 $5.90 million N/A N/A Village Bank and Trust Financial $31.40 million 1.40 $4.48 million N/A N/A

Delmar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Summary

Village Bank and Trust Financial beats Delmar Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delmar Bancorp

Delmar Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers time deposit, checking, money market, checking, savings, Cash Management, NOW, and IRA accounts; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services. The company also provides lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; small business administration loans; term loans; business credit cards; mobile home, boats, RV, and motorcycle loans; purchase and refinance mortgage loans; bridge loans; equipment loans; letters of credit; home equity loans; US department of agriculture loans; new and used car loans; unsecured consumer loans; construction/permanent mortgage loans; and lot loans. In addition, it offers phone and mobile banking; ATM/debit cards; Internet banking and online bill payment services; Merchant services; cash advance services; and ATM services. The company operates 14 branches. Delmar Bancorp was founded in 1896 and is based in Salisbury, Maryland.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. It accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. The company also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for various purposes, such as funding working capital needs, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; loans for acquiring, developing, constructing, and owning commercial real estate properties; and secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments, as well as originates residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. In addition, it offers online banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services for business clients. The company provides its products and services through 10 full-service branch banking offices and 1 mortgage loan production office in Central Virginia in the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Powhatan, and James City. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia.

