Comparing Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) & Gafisa (NYSE:GFASY)

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) and Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Fortune Brands Home & Security shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Fortune Brands Home & Security shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fortune Brands Home & Security and Gafisa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Brands Home & Security 1 7 9 0 2.47 Gafisa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus price target of $71.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.00%. Given Fortune Brands Home & Security’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fortune Brands Home & Security is more favorable than Gafisa.

Profitability

This table compares Fortune Brands Home & Security and Gafisa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Brands Home & Security 7.61% 21.65% 8.23% Gafisa -4.50% -2.66% -0.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fortune Brands Home & Security and Gafisa’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Brands Home & Security $5.76 billion 1.99 $431.90 million $3.60 23.09 Gafisa $101.48 million 1.10 -$6.60 million N/A N/A

Fortune Brands Home & Security has higher revenue and earnings than Gafisa.

Volatility and Risk

Fortune Brands Home & Security has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gafisa has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fortune Brands Home & Security beats Gafisa on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives primarily to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors. The Doors & Security segment manufactures and sells fiberglass and steel entry doors, as well as composite decking, railing, and fencing products to home centers, hardware and other retailers, millwork building products and wholesale distributors, and specialty dealers, as well as to the remodeling and renovation markets. It also manufactures, sources, and distributes locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products; and fire resistant safes, security containers and commercial cabinets to locksmiths, industrial and institutional users, and original equipment manufacturers. This segment sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central America, Japan, and Australia. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Gafisa

Gafisa S.A. operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

