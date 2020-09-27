Reviewing Brickell Biotech (BBI) and The Competition

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) is one of 160 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Brickell Biotech to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Brickell Biotech has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech’s peers have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brickell Biotech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brickell Biotech Competitors 1508 4546 9046 407 2.54

Brickell Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 578.68%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 31.22%. Given Brickell Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brickell Biotech and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $7.92 million -$23.88 million -0.16 Brickell Biotech Competitors $687.17 million $122.55 million -4.89

Brickell Biotech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Brickell Biotech. Brickell Biotech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -709.41% -206.93% -118.67% Brickell Biotech Competitors -3,824.26% -94.04% -40.93%

Summary

Brickell Biotech peers beat Brickell Biotech on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis. It is also developing therapeutics for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other dermatological conditions. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

