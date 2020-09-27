MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) and Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Financial Review

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) and Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of MSC Industrial Direct shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Alta Equipment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of MSC Industrial Direct shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MSC Industrial Direct and Alta Equipment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSC Industrial Direct 2 4 2 0 2.00 Alta Equipment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus price target of $71.43, suggesting a potential upside of 15.92%. Given MSC Industrial Direct’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MSC Industrial Direct is more favorable than Alta Equipment Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MSC Industrial Direct and Alta Equipment Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSC Industrial Direct $3.36 billion 1.01 $288.80 million $5.29 11.65 Alta Equipment Group N/A N/A $10,000.00 ($0.56) -13.75

MSC Industrial Direct has higher revenue and earnings than Alta Equipment Group. Alta Equipment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSC Industrial Direct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MSC Industrial Direct and Alta Equipment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSC Industrial Direct 8.07% 19.58% 11.19% Alta Equipment Group N/A -22.26% -3.45%

Volatility & Risk

MSC Industrial Direct has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alta Equipment Group has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MSC Industrial Direct beats Alta Equipment Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It offers approximately 1,645,000 stock-keeping units through its catalogs; brochures; e-commerce channels, including its Website, mscdirect.com; inventory management solutions; and call-centers and branches. The company serves through its distribution network of 100 branch offices and 12 customer fulfillment centers. It serves individual machine shops, Fortune 100 manufacturing companies, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc. owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. The company sells and rents new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment. It also provides parts and equipment, as well as repair and maintenance services. Alta Equipment Group Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

