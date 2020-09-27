Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI) & Communications Systems (OTCMKTS:JCS) Financial Contrast

Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI) and Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Exlites Holdings International and Communications Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exlites Holdings International 0 0 0 0 N/A Communications Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Communications Systems has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.53%. Given Communications Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Communications Systems is more favorable than Exlites Holdings International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exlites Holdings International and Communications Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Communications Systems $50.91 million 0.73 $6.47 million $0.02 197.50

Communications Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Exlites Holdings International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of Communications Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Exlites Holdings International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Communications Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exlites Holdings International and Communications Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A Communications Systems 5.78% 1.64% 1.34%

Volatility & Risk

Exlites Holdings International has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Communications Systems has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Communications Systems beats Exlites Holdings International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exlites Holdings International Company Profile

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. engages in the consumer health care market and durable medical supply businesses. It offers consumer products, such as battery operated heated steering wheel products, electronic hot and cold packs, spring loaded shoe insoles, and other consumer products. The company is also involved in contract manufacturing of medical supplies and devices to hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities, as well as for individuals. Exlites Holdings International, Inc. distributes its products to consumer and medical distributors through catalogs and retailers, as well as directly to consumer venues. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, security, and surveillance markets. Its Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and OEMs directly, as well as through distributors. The company's JDL Technologies segment offers information technology managed services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and remote support and management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures, and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

