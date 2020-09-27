Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report $15.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.10 million and the highest is $17.40 million. Codexis posted sales of $21.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $66.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.90 million to $69.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $78.73 million, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $80.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Codexis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.29 million, a P/E ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. Codexis has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $18.87.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $31,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,404.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

