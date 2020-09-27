$2.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will report $2.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. Aramark reported sales of $3.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $12.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $13.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.61 billion to $15.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Aramark had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Aramark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Aramark by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Aramark by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 87,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Aramark by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMK opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

