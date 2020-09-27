Inpex Corporation (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Inpex Corporation (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the August 31st total of 285,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.9 days.

Several research firms have commented on VNNVF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $67.85 on Friday. Inpex has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $71.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.42.

Inpex Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

