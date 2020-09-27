VIVO Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Short Interest Update

VIVO Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the August 31st total of 628,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

VIVO Cannabis stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. VIVO Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.70 price target on shares of VIVO Cannabis in a report on Monday, August 17th.

VIVO Cannabis Inc manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company was formerly known as ABcann Global Corporation and changed its name to VIVO Cannabis Inc in August 2018. The company is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.

