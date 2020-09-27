Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Declines By 59.5%

Wealth Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the August 31st total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
WMLLF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. The company has a market cap of $11.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.43. Wealth Minerals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.29.
About Wealth Minerals
