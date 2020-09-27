Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Declines By 59.5%

Wealth Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the August 31st total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WMLLF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. The company has a market cap of $11.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.43. Wealth Minerals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.29.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for precious metals. It holds interst in Atacama Salar, Laguna Verde, Trinity and Five Salars projects. Wealth Minerals was founded on October 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

