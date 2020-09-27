WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the August 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of WESFARMERS LTD/ADR stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

About WESFARMERS LTD/ADR

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

