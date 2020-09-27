Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the August 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YARIY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

YARIY opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $22.06.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

