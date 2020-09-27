Short Interest in ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Drops By 77.1%

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZLNDY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Main First Bank raised shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.05 and a beta of 1.73.

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZALANDO SE/ADR had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ZALANDO SE/ADR will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

