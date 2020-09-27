DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Update

DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WILYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DEMANT A S/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of DEMANT A S/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of DEMANT A S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

WILYY opened at $14.75 on Friday. DEMANT A S/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

