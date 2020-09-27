Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,800 shares, an increase of 322.8% from the August 31st total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.1 days.

ZPTAF opened at $0.15 on Friday. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

